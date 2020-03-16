Roof collapse kills one, injures 8 in Malikpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed while 8 others sustained serious injuries as a roof of a house collapsed near Mailsi in Malikpur on Monday early morning.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred when the victims were sleeping in the room, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials recovered the body and injured from the rubble with the help of locals, the residents had many times complained to the landlord about the dilapidated condition of the house, the locals informed.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the autopsy and medical treatment, the sources further said.