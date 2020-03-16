UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roof Collapse Kills One, Injures 8 In Malikpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Roof collapse kills one, injures 8 in Malikpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed while 8 others sustained serious injuries as a roof of a house collapsed near Mailsi in Malikpur on Monday early morning.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred when the victims were sleeping in the room, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials recovered the body and injured from the rubble with the help of locals, the residents had many times complained to the landlord about the dilapidated condition of the house, the locals informed.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the autopsy and medical treatment, the sources further said.

Related Topics

Injured Mailsi From

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

10 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

10 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.