Roof Collapse Kills One , Injures Six

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:06 PM

Roof collapse kills one , injures six

A minor girl was killed while six others injured when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Golay Baba area of Tehkal Payan on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A minor girl was killed while six others injured when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Golay Baba area of Tehkal Payan on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said at least seven people were trapped under the rubble after roof of the house of Akbar Khan collapsed in Tehkal area.

The rescue teams rushed towards the site of the incident and retrieved the victims from debris.

The injured were provided first-aid on the scene; however a minor girl succumbed to her injuries. The body and injured were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

