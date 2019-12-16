Roof collapse kills one, injures three

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A woman was killed while three children sustained injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in the area of Pindi Bhattian on Monday.

According to rescue officials the incident occurred due to deterioration of the house that claimed life of the woman on the spot and left her three children injured , reported a private news channel.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, they said.