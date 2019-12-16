UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roof Collapse Kills One, Injures Three

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:20 PM

Roof collapse kills one, injures three

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A woman was killed while three children sustained injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in the area of Pindi Bhattian on Monday.

According to rescue officials the incident occurred due to deterioration of the house that claimed life of the woman on the spot and left her three children injured , reported a private news channel.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, they said.

Related Topics

Injured Pindi Bhattian Women

Recent Stories

Bahria University holds Convocation of Karachi Cam ..

10 minutes ago

RSS training and arming young fanatics to target M ..

33 minutes ago

PM Khan calls on US Senator Lindsey Graham

42 minutes ago

"APC carnage will never be forgotten," says COAS o ..

51 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan teases realme 5s a new powerhero d ..

57 minutes ago

Local Press: 2020 will be a year of preparation fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.