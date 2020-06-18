Roof collapse kills three, injures other three in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Three minors including two brothers were killed while three other persons sustained serious injuries as a roof of a house collapsed near Matta in Swat on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the tragic incident occurred as roof of the dilapidated house caved in while family was asleep.

Bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, they said.