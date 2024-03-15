Roof collapse kills two in Hafizabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Atleast two members of a family were killed after roof of their house collapsed on Friday.

The incident took place in a residential area where the building structure was already compromised.

Following the collapse, rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies from the rubble, a private news channel reported.

The deceased were immediately transported to the hospital for further medical attention.