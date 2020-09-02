Roof collapse kills two in Khushab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A couple was killed while other family members sustained injuries as the roof of their house collapsed in Nawahi Peel Khushab district on early Wednesday Morning.

According to details, rescue officials said that dilapidated roof of a house located in Khushab suddenly came down after the area was lashed by heavy rain on Tuesday night.

Rescue officials said the woman and her husband were found trapped under the debris.

The rain also made it difficult for rescue workers to recover the other family members, he said, adding that after recovering the victims were shifted to local hospital, a private news channel reported.