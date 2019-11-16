UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roof Collapse Kills Two In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 10:40 AM

Roof collapse kills two in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :A mother and her teenage daughter were killed as a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed near the Shahdadkot in Sindh during wee hours on Saturday.

According to rescue sources the victims of the unfortunate incident were sleeping when the roof of their house caved in, recent rain spell caused many ill-fatted incidents around the province, a private news channel reported.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital for the autopsy, the sources said.

Related Topics

Sindh

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 November 2019

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

11 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

11 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

10 hours ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.