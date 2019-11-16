Roof collapse kills two in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :A mother and her teenage daughter were killed as a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed near the Shahdadkot in Sindh during wee hours on Saturday.

According to rescue sources the victims of the unfortunate incident were sleeping when the roof of their house caved in, recent rain spell caused many ill-fatted incidents around the province, a private news channel reported.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital for the autopsy, the sources said.