Roof Collapse Kills Two In Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:40 AM

Roof collapse kills two in Sindh

A mother and her teenage daughter were killed as a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed near the Shahdadkot in Sindh during wee hours on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A mother and her teenage daughter were killed as a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed near the Shahdadkot in Sindh during wee hours on Monday.

According to rescue sources the victims of the unfortunate incident were sleeping when the roof of their house caved in ,the incident claimed two lives on the spot , a private news channel reported.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital for the autopsy, the sources said.

