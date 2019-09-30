UrduPoint.com
Roof Collapse Kills Two, Injure Other Two

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Roof collapse kills two, injure other two

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed while two others wounded as roof collapsed of their house in Mianwali on Monday.

According to police sources already deteriorated condition of the house caused the ill-fated incident in the area of Abba Khel located in Mianwali, reported a private news channel.

Rescue teams also reached on the spot of the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital, the sources said.

