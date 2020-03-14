Roof collapse kills two, injures two in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while two other sustained injuries as a roof of a house collapsed near Haveli Sher Ali in Sargodha during wee hours on Saturday.

According to rescue officials the crumbling roof caved in during torrential rain, moreover, the deceased were identified as Asif and Tahira, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital.