UrduPoint.com

Roof Collapse Kills Two Women, One Infant In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Roof collapse kills two women, one infant in Karachi

At least three people including two women and a minor girl were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Karachi on Wednesday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :At least three people including two women and a minor girl were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Karachi on Wednesday evening.

According to a private tv channel, the roof of a dilapidated house located in Usman Abad, Lyari area collapsed, burying four persons under the debris.

The local people with the help of the rescue operations recovered the dead bodies of the women and a minor from the rubble. They also retrieved a man from the debris in an injured condition. The injured was shifted to nearby hospital .

Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as Zubaida, Asmeen, and Duryab an infant baby.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Man Lyari Women TV From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to Invest $24Bln to 5 Countries in Mi ..

Saudi Arabia to Invest $24Bln to 5 Countries in Middle East - Reports

22 seconds ago
 IEA Chief Says World in Middle of First Truly Glob ..

IEA Chief Says World in Middle of First Truly Global Energy Crisis

24 seconds ago
 Juventus Secretly Paid $20Mln to Ronaldo, Fact Omi ..

Juventus Secretly Paid $20Mln to Ronaldo, Fact Omitted From Financial Papers - R ..

25 seconds ago
 Sunak Calls for Respect of 2014 Scottish Independe ..

Sunak Calls for Respect of 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum Result

28 seconds ago
 Pharma industry agrees to reduce paracetamol price ..

Pharma industry agrees to reduce paracetamol prices: Ishaq Dar

6 minutes ago
 Hungary Against Price Cap on Russian Gas, Believes ..

Hungary Against Price Cap on Russian Gas, Believes It May Reduce Supplies - Top ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.