Roof collapse leaves two injured

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were critically wounded in a roof collapse incident at Banay Wala located in Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, the victims were sleeping at their house when the incident happened, reported a private news channel.

Rescue teams with help of the locals taken out the injured buried under the debris.

The injured were shifted to an area hospital.