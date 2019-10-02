Roof Collapse Leaves Two Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were critically wounded in a roof collapse incident at Banay Wala located in Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.
According to rescue officials, the victims were sleeping at their house when the incident happened, reported a private news channel.
Rescue teams with help of the locals taken out the injured buried under the debris.
The injured were shifted to an area hospital.