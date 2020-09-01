Roof collapse: three injured in faisalabad

Three persons including a young couple and their minor daughter were injured in roof collapse incident here in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons including a young couple and their minor daughter were injured in roof collapse incident here in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that dilapidated roof of a house, belonging to Umar Haneef ,caved in due toheavy rain in mohallah Ghausia.

Consequently, Umar Haneef (30), his wife Madiha (26) and daughter Muneeba (8 years) got trapped in the debris. Rescue 1122 managed to get them out and shifted them to General Hospital in Ghulam Muhammad Abad where their condition was stated to be out of danger.