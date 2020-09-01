UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roof Collapse: Three Injured In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:19 PM

Roof collapse: three injured in faisalabad

Three persons including a young couple and their minor daughter were injured in roof collapse incident here in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons including a young couple and their minor daughter were injured in roof collapse incident here in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that dilapidated roof of a house, belonging to Umar Haneef ,caved in due toheavy rain in mohallah Ghausia.

Consequently, Umar Haneef (30), his wife Madiha (26) and daughter Muneeba (8 years) got trapped in the debris. Rescue 1122 managed to get them out and shifted them to General Hospital in Ghulam Muhammad Abad where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Wife Young Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to consolidating international co ..

5 minutes ago

Rabi Pirzada makes painting o Turkish actor Engin ..

12 minutes ago

Russia virus cases pass 1 million as students back ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $46.27 a barrel M ..

20 minutes ago

Lavrov on Navalny: Moscow Falsely Accused of Not L ..

2 minutes ago

Robbers clad in excise uniform loot Saudi-returned ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.