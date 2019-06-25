Roof collapsed claims two lives in Bara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Two were killed whereas two sustained serious injuries as roof of a house collapsed near Kamar Khel in the arae of Bara in Khyber on Tuesday.

According to a rescue official the unfortunate incident occurred as the roof caved in, adding the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The official further informed the bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy,adding moreover the locals demanded to the concerned authorities to take prior notice of such deteriorated structures in the area.