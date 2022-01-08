UrduPoint.com

Roof Collapsed: Five Of A Family Died

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Roof collapsed: Five of a family died

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Five members of a family including a woman and her five children died on Saturday when roof of their house carved in due to incessant rains in Dogdara area of district Dir Upper, officials said.

The locals retrieved the bodies of the members of ill-fated family from the rubbles and shifted the bodies to hospital.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the bloody incident and directed authorities concerned for providing immediate relief to affected family.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and extended his support for them in this need of hour. He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

