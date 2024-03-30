Roof Collapsed In Bajaur, Say Rescue Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The roof of a room collapsed in village Kharian Tehsil Nawagai, Rescue 1122 officials told the media on Saturday.
According to initial reports, three people were buried under the debris.
On receiving information from the Rescue 1122 Control Room, Rescue 1122 disaster and medical teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.
Rescue 1122 pulled out three people from under the debris and shifted them to the hospital while providing medical aid, Rescue 1122 officials said.
The details of the death and injuries are as follows:
Wife Idris age 26 years died
Daughter Idris aged 2 years passed away
Son Idris aged 4 years injured
APP/ijz/1535
Recent Stories
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM prods cabinet members to immediately move towards meeting five year roadmap targets2 minutes ago
-
Dry, hot weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws arrested: 2.4 kg hashish recovered2 minutes ago
-
Tourism advisor grieves over human losses during rains2 minutes ago
-
'SWO working to educate youths, transgenders'12 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam centres12 minutes ago
-
BOGs meeting of Sargodha Education Board held12 minutes ago
-
Three power pilferers booked12 minutes ago
-
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif17 minutes ago
-
SCCI VP condemns terror attack on Chinese nationals22 minutes ago
-
Timings of two BRT Peshawar routes extended to facilitate people22 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 4.8m fine imposed on shopkeepers over illegal profiteering, hoarding22 minutes ago