Roof collapsed in Bajaur, say rescue officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The roof of a room collapsed in village Kharian Tehsil Nawagai, Rescue 1122 officials told the media on Saturday.

According to initial reports, three people were buried under the debris.

On receiving information from the Rescue 1122 Control Room, Rescue 1122 disaster and medical teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.

Rescue 1122 pulled out three people from under the debris and shifted them to the hospital while providing medical aid, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The details of the death and injuries are as follows:

Wife Idris age 26 years died

Daughter Idris aged 2 years passed away

Son Idris aged 4 years injured

