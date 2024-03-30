Open Menu

Roof Collapsed In Bajaur, Say Rescue Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Roof collapsed in Bajaur, say rescue officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The roof of a room collapsed in village Kharian Tehsil Nawagai, Rescue 1122 officials told the media on Saturday.

According to initial reports, three people were buried under the debris.

On receiving information from the Rescue 1122 Control Room, Rescue 1122 disaster and medical teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.

Rescue 1122 pulled out three people from under the debris and shifted them to the hospital while providing medical aid, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The details of the death and injuries are as follows:

Wife Idris age 26 years died

Daughter Idris aged 2 years passed away

Son Idris aged 4 years injured

APP/ijz/1535

Related Topics

Kharian Rescue 1122 Media From

Recent Stories

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

17 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

33 minutes ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

2 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

3 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

5 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

16 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan