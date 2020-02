ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Four members of a family including two children sustained serious injuries when roof of a house collapsed near Mir Chakar Khanpur a Tehsil of the Rahim Yar Khan District in Punjab on early Monday morning.

Rescue 1122 teams reached at the site and shifted the critical injured to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.