Roof Collapsed Incident Claims Two Lives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 10:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A mother and daughter died and two others were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house suddenly collapsed due to torrential rains in the wee hours of Monday, police said.
The unfortunate incident occurred at Ghaz stop on Kohat Road where a room of the house of Mesri Khan fell on his family.
As a result, the wife (55) of Mesri Khan and 22 years daughter died on the spot while Khan and his other daughter sustained serious injuries.