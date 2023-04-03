Roof collapsed incident claims two lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A mother and daughter died and two others were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house suddenly collapsed due to torrential rains in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Ghaz stop on Kohat Road where a room of the house of Mesri Khan fell on his family.

As a result, the wife (55) of Mesri Khan and 22 years daughter died on the spot while Khan and his other daughter sustained serious injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital.