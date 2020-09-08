Roof collapsed kills man in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A man died and another three of his family members were sustained injuries when a roof of their house collapsed on them on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials the roof collapsed due to heavy rains that lashed the city.

The residents said that family members were sleeping in a room when the incident occurred.

Rescue officials said they reached the scene soon after the incident and retrieved the body and wounded from the rubble, a private news channel reported.