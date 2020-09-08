UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roof Collapsed Kills Man In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:28 PM

Roof collapsed kills man in Sialkot

A man died and another three of his family members were sustained injuries when a roof of their house collapsed on them on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A man died and another three of his family members were sustained injuries when a roof of their house collapsed on them on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials the roof collapsed due to heavy rains that lashed the city.

The residents said that family members were sleeping in a room when the incident occurred.

Rescue officials said they reached the scene soon after the incident and retrieved the body and wounded from the rubble, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Died Man Family From Rains

Recent Stories

New smart system ‘Fawri Tick ’ to combat illeg ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea's diplomat to visit Washington for talks ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan records five deaths, 330 new cases of Cor ..

18 minutes ago

MoCC committed for 'Clean Green Pakistan'

3 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

3 minutes ago

330 new Coronavirus cases reported; total tally re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.