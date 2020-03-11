UrduPoint.com
Roof Collapsed Leaves Two Injured In Mazaffargarh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:38 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A mother and her six-year-old girl child were critically injured as a roof of their home caved in as result of heavy rain spell, rescuers said.

Incident occurred at Basti Tibbi Nonaree, near Mir Pur located at Shah Jamal Road.

Sources said the roof was already in dilapidated condition that fell in following recent downpour. Both mother and child whose identification were yet to be revealed, were shifted to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

