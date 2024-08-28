Open Menu

Roof Collapsed; One Child Killed, Four Injured In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) One child died while four others were injured when a roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Nusrat Colony near old Sabzi Mandi area on Wednesday.

Volunteers of Rescue 1122 rushed at the incident site and shifted all injured to the hospital where a child Hasnain succumbed to the injuries

According to Rescue 1122, injured persons had been discharged from hospital after necessary treatment

Meanwhile, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro, Focal person rain emergency Hyderabad and special assistance to Chief Minister Abdul Jabbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Aabdin Memon and Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Jam Zahoor Lakhan visited incident site and meet grieved family.

APP/nsm

More Stories From Pakistan