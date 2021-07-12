UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roof Collapses In Lower Dir, Claims Two Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Roof collapses in Lower Dir, claims two lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two minor girls were killed while one got seriously injured when roof of a house collapsed due to rain and wind storm in Lower Dir on Monday.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately and removed bodies from the debris.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for postmortem, a private news channel reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, said Police.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Police Dir SITE From

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

27 minutes ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

56 minutes ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

1 hour ago

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.