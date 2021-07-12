Roof collapses in Lower Dir, claims two lives

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two minor girls were killed while one got seriously injured when roof of a house collapsed due to rain and wind storm in Lower Dir on Monday.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately and removed bodies from the debris.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for postmortem, a private news channel reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, said Police.