Roof Collapses In Sukkur Claiming Life Of Minor

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Roof collapses in Sukkur claiming life of minor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A minor girl was killed when house roof collapsed after rain in New Pind area of Sukkur on early Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the victim child was sitting inside the home when its roof collapsed all of a sudden.

As a result, she was trapped under the debris.

Rescue 1122 removed her body from the debris and shifted her to nearby hospital but she died on the way to hospital, private news channel reported.

