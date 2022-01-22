Roof of a house cave-in, two injured: Rescue 1122

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :A roof of the house of a man named Shah Paris situated near Matni Bazaar collapsed suddenly with two persons Shah Faris Khan and his wife were injured when they were rescued by the officials of the Rescue 1122 from the rubble of the house here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, initially two persons were buried under the rubble of the house and soon after receiving the Rescue call, the relief teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.

As a result of the incident, the Rescue 1122 personnel rescued two injured persons buried under the rubble of the house, the official said.

The Rescue 1122 Medical teams also provided first aid to the injured persons before shifting them to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment, he added. Doctors on duty confirmed that the two injured persons, Shah Faris Khan and his wife, are said to be in stable condition, the official said.