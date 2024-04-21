Roof Of A House Caved-in, Six Injured Including Four Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The roof of a house collapsed due to rains near Beri Bagh, Kohat Road on Sunday, officials of the Rescue 1122 said here Sunday.
Initially, 4 children and 2 men were trapped under the debris of the roof. As soon as the information was received, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.
Rescue 1122 personnel pulled out all the injured from under the debris and the medical team provided first aid to all the injured and shifted them to Lady Reading Hospital.
The injured persons were identified as Jameel aged 30 years, Sher Zaman age 30 years, Asfandiyar age 13 years, Naveed aged 12 years, Adnan aged 12 years and Shayan aged 8 years.
APP/ijz/1540
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leadership always instigated people to de-stabilize country for personal gains: Talal Ch7 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condoles martyrdom of two customs officials7 minutes ago
-
IMCG Bhara Kahu struggles without a regular principal7 minutes ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in Sindh17 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold Lahore convocation on April 2847 minutes ago
-
Team from Federal Ombudsman Office to visit ETO tomorrow47 minutes ago
-
Iranian President to arrive Pakistan on Monday57 minutes ago
-
Polling process continues peacefully on NA-196 bye-election57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends humanitarian assistance tranche for Gaza: FM57 minutes ago
-
ECP launches swift helpline for election complaints57 minutes ago
-
Watermelon: A mouthwatering summer fruit with 92pc water attract consumers57 minutes ago
-
48 power thieves nabbed in Sargodha1 hour ago