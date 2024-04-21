Open Menu

Roof Of A House Caved-in, Six Injured Including Four Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Roof of a house caved-in, six injured including four children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The roof of a house collapsed due to rains near Beri Bagh, Kohat Road on Sunday, officials of the Rescue 1122 said here Sunday.

Initially, 4 children and 2 men were trapped under the debris of the roof. As soon as the information was received, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.

Rescue 1122 personnel pulled out all the injured from under the debris and the medical team provided first aid to all the injured and shifted them to Lady Reading Hospital.

The injured persons were identified as Jameel aged 30 years, Sher Zaman age 30 years, Asfandiyar age 13 years, Naveed aged 12 years, Adnan aged 12 years and Shayan aged 8 years.

APP/ijz/1540

