Roof of a house caves in, one killed

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::Due to the heavy torrential rain roof of a house caved in killing a teenager girl in Lal Qillah Village Gumbat Banda, Tehsil Maidan, Dir Lower District on earlier Sunday morning, police confirmed the incident.

According to detail the roof of house of one Zia-ur-Rehman s/o Aziz-ur-Rehman in Lal Qillah area caved-in killing his teenage girl Aleena.

Soon after the incident the people of the areas rushed on the spot and recovered the family of one Zia-ur-Rehman, who were asleep in the room, from the debris of the house while his teenage girl received critical head injuries succumbed to her injuries.

The other members of Zia-ur-Rehman family were unhurt, police said.