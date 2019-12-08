Roof of house cave-in, killing two girls

HANGU, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::Two girls killed while two others sustained injuries when the roof of a house caved-in at Doaba area said police here on Sunday.

The roof of the house of Muhammad Shoab Khan resident of Naryab area caved-in.

Resultantly, his two daughters killed while two got severe injuries.

The deceased were identified as 20 years old Fariha Bibi and Ruqia Bibi 21 while Rabia and Ayesha got injured and shifted to hospital where their situation was stated stable.

The police registered the case and started investigation.