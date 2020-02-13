UrduPoint.com
Roof Of House Caves In, 3 Infant Siblings Die, Parents Injured In Gujranwala

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:56 PM

3 infant siblings died and their parents were critically injured, in Gujranwala locality Alipur Chattha, as house's roof caved in.According to media reports in Alipur Chattha

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) 3 infant siblings died and their parents were critically injured, in Gujranwala locality Alipur Chattha, as house's roof caved in.According to media reports in Alipur Chattha, roof of dilapidated house collapsed leaving 3 infants siblings dead on spot and their father and mother injured.

.The rescue team shifted the dead bodies and injured persons, to the hospital.

