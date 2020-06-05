UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roof Of Under Construction House Cave-in, One Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:03 AM

Roof of under construction house cave-in, one killed

A laborer was killed and two others, including son of a landlord were injured when the roof of a house under construction collapsed in Mouza Maini, district Swabi here on Thursday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A laborer was killed and two others, including son of a landlord were injured when the roof of a house under construction collapsed in Mouza Maini, district Swabi here on Thursday.

A house was under construction in Radawan area of Mouza Maini.

The roof of the house suddenly collapsed and a laborer Waqas son of Syed Ali was killed while his son Hisham and Owais son of Rahat were severely injured.

The ambulance and rescue vehicle of Topi Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured and dead to Civil Hospital Topi.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Vehicle Swabi Topi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

49 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

1 hour ago

NCOC asks provinces for sharing health requirement ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan draws world's attention towards children ..

1 minute ago

Russia May Retaliate Kiev's Termination of Land Re ..

1 minute ago

Protesters in New York City May Cause Spike in COV ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.