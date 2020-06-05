Roof of under construction house cave-in, one killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A laborer was killed and two others, including son of a landlord were injured when the roof of a house under construction collapsed in Mouza Maini, district Swabi here on Thursday.

A house was under construction in Radawan area of Mouza Maini.

The roof of the house suddenly collapsed and a laborer Waqas son of Syed Ali was killed while his son Hisham and Owais son of Rahat were severely injured.

The ambulance and rescue vehicle of Topi Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured and dead to Civil Hospital Topi.