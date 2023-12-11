Open Menu

Roof Plaster Of Government School Falls Minutes Before Start Of Class

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

A large piece of the roof plaster of Government Primary Boys School in village Gul Muhammad Ghalgari caved in here on Monday minutes before the students were scheduled to be seated in the classroom

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A large piece of the roof plaster of Government Primary Boys School in village Gul Muhammad Ghalgari caved in here on Monday minutes before the students were scheduled to be seated in the classroom.

The police informed that no casualty occurred in the incident. A teacher, who requested anonymity, said that the education authorities had been requested several times to renovate the crumbly school building but to no avail. He said there were 3 classrooms in the school and the condition of all the rooms was more or less identical.

