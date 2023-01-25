Roohi Bano remembered on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The 4th death anniversary of famous tv and film actress Roohi Bano observed on Wednesday.

She was born in Karachi on 10 August 1951.Rohi Bano was known for her roles in Kiran Kahani, Zard Gulab, and Darwaza.

She was conferred the Pride of Performance award by the President of Pakistan in 1981.

She also earned many ptv awards, notably Nigar Award, Graduate Award and Lux Lifetime Achievement Award.

She breathed her last on 25th January, 2019 in Istanbul.