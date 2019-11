(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The board of Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited ( SNGPL ) unanimously elected Roohi Raees Khan as its Chairperson.

The office of the chairperson had been vacant following the death of Syed Dilawar Abbas on November 13.

Roohi Raees Khan was the first female chairperson of SNGPL Board of Directors, said a press release issued here on Friday.