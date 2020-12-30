Roomi expresses concern over decline in cotton production

Known industrialist and President DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi said that the country would spend four billion-dollars on import of sugar, wheat and cotton this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Known industrialist and President DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi said that the country would spend four billion-dollars on import of sugar, wheat and cotton this year .

While holding press conference here on Wednesday, Roomi said that cotton production was decreasing every year and he termed it as alarming .

"Cotton was increasing in neighboring country but there is decline in our country. It is a question mark on performance of our agriculture sector as well as cotton research institutes.

" he said.

He, however, lauded incumbent government as it was striving hard to improve agriculture sector.

The government steps will yield good results after two years, he noted.

He added that APTAMA was ready to fund research institutes for preparation of quality seed.

The known industrialist remarked that poor quality seed and sub standard pesticides were also causing loss to cotton crop. He also supported corporate farming, saying, vacant agricultural land should be given to agriculture graduates. He also suggested provision of subsidy on cotton cultivation .