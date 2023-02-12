UrduPoint.com

Roomi Foundation Donates Pacemakers For Poor Cardiac Patients In CPEIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Roomi Foundation donates pacemakers for poor cardiac patients in CPEIC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Jalal uddin Roomi Foundation announced the donation of pacemakers to cardiac patients at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, here on Sunday.

A pacemaker is a battery-like device implanted in the chest for controlling heartbeat and it is an expensive device. A good number of patients could not afford the pacemakers.

Known Industrialist Jalal uddin Roomi visited CPEIC and assured the administration to start the procedure for the installation of pacemakers for 15 poor patients. Earlier, the patients were in trouble with the purchase of pacemakers.

Some other philanthropists Rehman Naseem and Mehnza Fareed also announced the provision of five pacemakers each for poor patients.

Jalal uddin Roomi also assured that steps would be taken to bring back the cardiac surgeon to CPEIC for kids' surgeries as noted surgeon Dr Tariq Waqar was transferred to another hospital in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Poor Sunday

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

11 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

20 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

20 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.