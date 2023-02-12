Roomi Foundation donates pacemakers for poor cardiac patients in CPEIC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Jalal uddin Roomi Foundation announced the donation of pacemakers to cardiac patients at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, here on Sunday.

A pacemaker is a battery-like device implanted in the chest for controlling heartbeat and it is an expensive device. A good number of patients could not afford the pacemakers.

Known Industrialist Jalal uddin Roomi visited CPEIC and assured the administration to start the procedure for the installation of pacemakers for 15 poor patients. Earlier, the patients were in trouble with the purchase of pacemakers.

Some other philanthropists Rehman Naseem and Mehnza Fareed also announced the provision of five pacemakers each for poor patients.

Jalal uddin Roomi also assured that steps would be taken to bring back the cardiac surgeon to CPEIC for kids' surgeries as noted surgeon Dr Tariq Waqar was transferred to another hospital in Lahore.