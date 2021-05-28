(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Friday informed the National Assembly that rooting out corruption was top priority of the government and across the board transparent inquiries were being carried out against the people involved in malpractices.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, he said that Azad Jammu and Housing Cooperative Housing Society was a private society and corruption of billions of rupees was detected in these projects.

The case was sent to FIA for thorough investigation into affairs of the Housing Society, he added.

The inquiry was under active process and misappropriated amount would be ascertained on finalization of inquiries which was expected to be completed in next 2 weeks, he said.

Management Committee of any cooperative housing society was held responsible for its all affairs. Deputy Commissioner was only responsible for carrying out its audit and holding elections of Management Committee after three years, he added.

To another question, Shaukat Ali said CDA has allocated plots to the bona fide dwellers of Kachi abadis in Model Urban Shelter Project (MUSP) at Farash Town.

All the bona fide dwellers of recognized kachi abadis who were offered and handed over possession of plots in Frash Town, once they vacated the houses in relevant Kachi Abadis (i.e. KA Muslim Colony, Essa Nagri, Dhoke Najju, Haq Bahu), he added.

He said the dwellers of Kachi Abadi Muslim Colony and Essa Nagri who were settled at MUSP Farash Town had occupied the plots but later on majority of them sold their plots illegally to other persons. He said CDA has taken number of actions against such dwellers.

Shaukat Ali said the Federal Government has started the rehabilitation of bona fide dwellers of the Kachi Abadis in Multi storey apartment buildings in Islamabad.

In this regard a proposal has been prepared for the residents of Kachi Abadi F-7/4 and F-6/2, which would be accommodated in apartment units. These apartment units would be built in Sector Iï¿½9/4 and MUSP, Frash Town, Islamabad, he said