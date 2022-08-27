UrduPoint.com

Roots Millennium Schools, Trafalgar Campus Marks Independence Day Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Roots Millennium Schools, Trafalgar Campus in Islamabad marked 75th Independence Day celebrations with patriotic zeal and fervour on Saturday.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held along with singing of the national anthem by all the faculty, staff, students and parents.

A number of stalls displaying handicrafts, exquisite dresses, ornaments and jewels with a glimpse of all the provinces attracted the visitors.

The student wearing cultural attires presented tableaus and performances on national songs and received huge appreciation from the audience.

The entire school building was decorated with beautiful artworks, posters and banners in connection with the importance of the day.

Speaking on the occasion, Headmistress of the campus, Maryam Shoaib said that it is necessary to educate students about the significance of August 14 at the very beginning of their academic years.

"They must know how their forefathers struggled and made great sacrifices for acquiring a separate homeland where they can live with dignity and freedom", she said.

