Roots of May 9 mutinous attack on state, sensitive installations lie in IK speeches: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols and sensitive installations on May 9 lay in the contents of Imran Niazi's speeches over the past year.

On Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth and falsehood.

Imran Khan had also relentlessly maligned and attacked the armed forces and the sitting Army Chief and very cunningly prepared his cult with the slogans of "Haqeeqi Azadi" aimed at inciting them to violence we witnessed on May 9.

"Listen to his speeches and you will get your answers," the prime minister tweeted with the hashtag #SayNoTo9thMay.