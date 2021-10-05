UrduPoint.com

"Roots Or Routs: Exploring Pakistan's Buddhist And Jain Histories" Exhibition Inaugurated At Taxila

"Roots or Routs: Exploring Pakistan's Buddhist and Jain Histories" exhibition inaugurated at Taxila

A five-day Gandhara Art Exhibition titled "Roots or Routs: Exploring Pakistan's Buddhist and Jain Histories" was inaugurated at the Taxila Museum on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A five-day Gandhara Art Exhibition titled "Roots or Routs: Exploring Pakistan's Buddhist and Jain Histories" was inaugurated at the Taxila Museum on Tuesday.

The exhibition was organized by the the Punjab Government in collaboration with UNESCO to promote tourism and promote inter-faith harmony and tolerance in the society.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Ghazala Saifi said the Gandhara Art Exhibition would feature unique types of art aimed at promoting Gandhara's heritage.

She said that Pakistani society was a manifestation of a culture which has a long history of tolerance with other religions.

Saifi said that the PTI government has identified 8,000 places in Pakistan aimed at promoting religious tourism.

Director General Tourism and Archeology Punjab Muhammad Ilyas Gill on the occasion said that protection of culture and heritage of the society was not only the responsibility of the government but every member of the society was its guarantor.

He said that the purpose of Gandhara Art Exhibition was to promote tourism as well as peace and tolerance in the society.

Gill said that the Archaeological Department was working as a bridge between all religions and regions to promote tourism in the society with the support of UNESCO.

The Director UNESCO said that the people of Pakistan were the custodians of art and culture and celebrations like Gandhara Echii were a means of spreading peace and order.

"UNESCO helps in preserving the heritage which spreads an atmosphere of tolerance in the society"she added.

The festival also featured handicraft and traditional costume stalls and will continue till October 9.

