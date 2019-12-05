Roots students council members take oath

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Minister for Health Dr Najeeb Naqi administered oath to the office-bearers of students council of Roots International School and College, River View Campus here on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) , Azad Jammu & Kashmir Minister for Health Dr Najeeb Naqi administered oath to the office-bearers of students council of Roots International School and College, River View Campus here on Thursday.

He inducted the school's head boys and head-girls into the Student Executive Council.

Badges and certificates were awarded to the council members.

Noor ul Hadi was sworn in as head boy and Zuha Gillani as the head girl.

Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi appreciated the students' dedication. He emphasized the need for active engagement of youth in professional organizations and encouraged more students to participate at national level thus encouraging student leadership.