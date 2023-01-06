ROPE proved helpful to maintain law,order in city: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that softwares of 'Smart Eye' and Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under Tenanat Registration System (TRS) have been proved very helpful to maintain law and order in the city.

''Smart Eye ( a combination of Hotel Eye and travel Eye)'', has proved very beneficial to arrest criminals particularly proclaimed offenders.

According to a report, during the last year, police enrolled more than 574,000 tenants under TRS and also enrolled more than 19,000 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE).

Police, through Smart Eye software, checked record of more than 89 lac and 63 thousand last year and police through this Smart Eye arrested 1,885 criminals.

More than 744,000 people and 320,000 vehicles were checked through e-police check posts during the previous year besides arresting 2,415 accused through e-checking and recovered 2,761 vehicles.

As many as 2,159 hotels, guest houses, hostels and factories were checkedthrough Smart Eye application during the last year.