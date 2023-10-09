Open Menu

Ropes Of Gallows In Five KP Prisons To Be Replaced

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Ropes of gallows in five KP prisons to be replaced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Prisons Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accorded approval for replacing the ropes of gallows in 5 prisons of the province.

According to the Prisons Department official on Monday the process of hanging condemned prisoners in KP jails was partially suspended for the last four-and-a-half years and no execution has taken place during this period.

He said the ropes of gallows in the prisons of Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur and Bannu have become old and needed replacement. The official said the ropes of gallows in these five prisons will be replaced in a phased manner.

It is worth mentioning that there were more than 200 death row prisoners in KP prisons.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Haripur

Recent Stories

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

17 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

21 minutes ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

42 minutes ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

50 minutes ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

60 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

2 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan