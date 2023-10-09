Ropes of gallows in five KP prisons to be replaced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Prisons Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accorded approval for replacing the ropes of gallows in 5 prisons of the province.

According to the Prisons Department official on Monday the process of hanging condemned prisoners in KP jails was partially suspended for the last four-and-a-half years and no execution has taken place during this period.

He said the ropes of gallows in the prisons of Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur and Bannu have become old and needed replacement. The official said the ropes of gallows in these five prisons will be replaced in a phased manner.

It is worth mentioning that there were more than 200 death row prisoners in KP prisons.