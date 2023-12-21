ROs and AROs of Hazara region take oath, sets stage for general elections 2024 in region

In anticipation of the upcoming General Elections 2024, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers (AROS) from various districts in Hazara Division Thursday took their oaths

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) In anticipation of the upcoming General Elections 2024, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers (AROS) from various districts in Hazara Division Thursday took their oaths.

In Abbottabad, the ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office/District Returning Officer's Office, where DRO /Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal administered the oath to the officials.

During a meeting with all returning and assistant returning officers, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, outlined the final preparations for the elections.

This encompassed staff training, security arrangements, accessibility to election staff areas, vehicle logistics, CCTV camera installation and monitoring, and strict adherence to the directives issued by the Election Commission to ensure the smooth conduct of free and fair elections.

In the oath-taking ceremony District Election Commissioner Zeshan Khan, AC Havelian Muhammad Arshad, ADC Finance and Planning Abbas Khan Afridi, AC-1, AAC 1 Ali Sher Khan Khalil, and AAC 3 Zarak Yar Khan Toro among others were present.

The ceremony also extended to the Lower Kohistan Deputy Commissioner's Office, where Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed administered the oath-taking in the presence of the District Election Commissioner Lower Kohistan.

In Batagram, District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Tanveer-ur-Rahman conducted the oath-taking for returning officers and assistant returning officers.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao also administered the oath taking ceremony as the District Returning Officer for Mansehra District.

The entire event was orchestrated with the guidance of the District Election Commissioner, underscoring the official commencement of preparations for the upcoming General Elections 2024 in Abbottabad Division.