ROs Declare All Candidates Eligible For By-elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Returning Officers for by-elections on three National Assembly Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during scrutiny accepted the nomination papers of all candidates. Polling on these vacant constituencies would be held on April 30, 2023, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

These constituencies wherein by-elections are being held include NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar.

Appeals against the acceptance of nomination papers by the Returning Officers could be filed with the Appellate Tribunal till March 27, 2023. Appellate Tribunal will make decisions on these appeals till April 3, 2023.

The revised list of candidates would be released on April 4, 2023, and nomination papers could be withdrawn till April 05, 2023, which would be followed by the issuance of the final list of candidates and allotment of the electoral symbols to them. Polling would be held on April 30, 2023.

