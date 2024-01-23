ROs Directed To Issue Duty Roster Of Polling Staff By 27th
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) District Returning Officer (DRO)/Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that all Returning Officers (ROs) will issue the duty roster of presiding officers and polling staff by January 27 as per the polling scheme and ensure availability of basic facilities at all polling schemes.
Over 1,802 polling stations will be set up in Sialkot district for election on 5 seats of National Assembly and 10 seats of Provincial Assembly in which 265 polling stations have been declared sensitive while 168 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive on which strict security arrangements will be made and close circuit cameras would also be installed.
The DRO directed the returning officers to follow the schedule and instructions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan and perform their duties according to the Constitution.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the ROs to connect landline numbers with the Election Control Room in addition to mobile phones so that communication could be maintained uninterruptedly in any case.
