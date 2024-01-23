Open Menu

ROs Directed To Issue Duty Roster Of Polling Staff By 27th

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ROs directed to issue duty roster of polling staff by 27th

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) District Returning Officer (DRO)/Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that all Returning Officers (ROs) will issue the duty roster of presiding officers and polling staff by January 27 as per the polling scheme and ensure availability of basic facilities at all polling schemes.

Over 1,802 polling stations will be set up in Sialkot district for election on 5 seats of National Assembly and 10 seats of Provincial Assembly in which 265 polling stations have been declared sensitive while 168 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive on which strict security arrangements will be made and close circuit cameras would also be installed.

The DRO directed the returning officers to follow the schedule and instructions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan and perform their duties according to the Constitution.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the ROs to connect landline numbers with the Election Control Room in addition to mobile phones so that communication could be maintained uninterruptedly in any case.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Sialkot January All

Recent Stories

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pic ..

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

3 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

2 hours ago
 Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

4 hours ago
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

4 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

18 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan