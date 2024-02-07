ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal

Returning Officers distributed election material among Presiding Officers here Wednesday to enable them to facilitate over 1.9 million registered voters who have the right to cast their votes to elect their representatives, one each from four (4) National Assembly and eight (8) Provincial Assembly constituencies, during general elections scheduled on Feb 8, Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Returning Officers distributed election material among Presiding Officers here Wednesday to enable them to facilitate over 1.9 million registered voters who have the right to cast their votes to elect their representatives, one each from four (4) National Assembly and eight (8) Provincial Assembly Constituencies, during general elections scheduled on Feb 8, Thursday.

A total of 1452 polling stations have been set up in district Khanewal including 108 for males, 98 for females and 144 combined polling stations. Exactly 193 polling stations have been declared sensitive in the district, 93 polling stations in Kabirwala tahsil alone.

District Returning Officer (DRO) Waseem Hamid Sindhu and DPO Rana Omar Farooq were present at the government model high school to witness the distribution and transportation of election material to polling stations under tight security arrangements.

DRO said that polling stations would be ready in all respects to facilitate polling well before time.

DPO said that a three-tier security plan has been enforced in the district and Rangers and Pakistan Armed Forces were also there to fortify the security arrangements. Sensitive polling stations would have enhanced the deployment of security personnel, he added.

Over 1.9 million (19,42,633) registered voters would exercise their right to vote on Feb 8 including over one million male voters and 8,99,361 women voters.