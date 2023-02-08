UrduPoint.com

ROs Issue Public Notice For By-election On 16 Vacant NA Seats

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ROs issue public notice for by-election on 16 vacant NA seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Returning Officers (ROs) for 16 vacant seats of the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued a public notice for the by-election to be held on March 19, 2023.

According to an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ROs will receive nomination papers from February 10 to February 14, 2023, and their scrutiny will be completed by February 18, 2023.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed till February 22, 2023, while appellate Tribunals will dispose of them by February 27.

A revised list of the candidates would be released on February 28, 2023, and nomination papers could be returned by March 01, 2023, which would be followed by the issuance of the final list of candidates on March 2, 2023, and on the same day the candidates would also be allotted electoral symbols.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Same February March From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

President receives UAE ambassadors participating i ..

President receives UAE ambassadors participating in annual forum

16 minutes ago
 “Cannot wait to be back,” Erin Holland excited ..

“Cannot wait to be back,” Erin Holland excited to return to Pakistan for HBL ..

17 minutes ago
 Andy Flower previews HBL PSL 8 for Multan Sultans

Andy Flower previews HBL PSL 8 for Multan Sultans

36 minutes ago
 PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zone ..

PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

2 hours ago
 Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supp ..

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supportive initiatives for busines ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.