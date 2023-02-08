ROs issue public notice for by-election on 16 vacant NA seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Returning Officers (ROs) for 16 vacant seats of the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued a public notice for the by-election to be held on March 19, 2023.

According to an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ROs will receive nomination papers from February 10 to February 14, 2023, and their scrutiny will be completed by February 18, 2023.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed till February 22, 2023, while appellate Tribunals will dispose of them by February 27.

A revised list of the candidates would be released on February 28, 2023, and nomination papers could be returned by March 01, 2023, which would be followed by the issuance of the final list of candidates on March 2, 2023, and on the same day the candidates would also be allotted electoral symbols.