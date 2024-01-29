ROs Should Assign Presiding, Polling Staff Duties At Earliest: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 08:43 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that the Returning Officers (ROs) should assign duties to the presiding and polling staff in their Constituencies as soon as possible and issue the duty roster.
The instructions of the Election Commission will be followed for the distribution of polling materials.
While the installation of CCTV cameras for security of the sensitive polling station will be the responsibility of the National Radio Telecom Corporation of Pakistan, he added.
He expressed these views while reviewing the preparations for the election in the District Returning Officers meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner said that to ensure peace during the elections, the jawans of Pakistan Army and Rangers will perform their duty.
He said that strict implementation of the election code of conduct will be ensured and no one will be exempted in this regard.
