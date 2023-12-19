ROs start issuing nomination papers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, other districts

The election process for the forthcoming general elections 2024 started on Tuesday when the Returning Officers (ROs) started issuing nomination papers, in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The election process for the forthcoming general elections 2024 started on Tuesday when the Returning Officers (ROs) started issuing nomination papers, in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division.

On the first day of the election process, intending candidates from different political parties and independent candidates obtained the nomination forms, from the offices of the concerned Returning Officers, while filing of the nomination papers would continue till December 22, 2023.

There are four seats of the National Assembly in Larkana and Kamber -Shahdadkot districts and Eight(8) seats of the provincial assembly in both districts.

Meanwhile, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jameel Ahmed Soomro and President PPP Larkana Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari and other PPP workers and leaders received the Nomination forms for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for NA-194(Larkana- Ratodero), from the office of Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Larkana Asif Raza Chandio.

Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jameel Ahmad Soomro reached in the office of Assistant Commissioner Larkana and Returning Officer for PS-11 Muhammad Arslan Choudhary to contest the election from Larkana PS-11 and received a nomination form for himself.

Similarly, Chairman District Council Larkana and District General Secretary PPP Larkana Ejaz Ahmad Leghari, Chairman Municipal Committee Ratodero Munir Ahmad Jalbani, Vice Chairman Nadeem Akhtar Soomro, Zahid Jalbani, Mumtaz Ali Arabani, Khalid Odho and others reached the office of Returning Officer for PS-10 and Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Ms. Kainaat Tufail and received the nomination form of Central President of PPP (Ladies Wing) Ms. Faryal Talpar on contesting the election-2024 from PS-10 of Ratodero.