ROs to unveil 2024 election outcomes with 859 media walls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Returning officers (ROs) will announce the results of the 2024 general elections, and media walls will be installed at 859 locations to display the outcomes of respective Constituencies.
Election Commission sources indicate that each returning officer's office will have data entry operators responsible for updating polling station results received from presiding officers.
After obtaining signatures from polling agents and candidates, the presiding officer will promptly display the polling station result, and a copy will be sent directly to the returning officer.
The hard copy of the results will be promptly delivered to the Returning Officer's (RO) office, and simultaneously, a digital copy will be sent via WhatsApp. The RO will use a DSL connection for efficient internet service, publishing the constituency results on the media wall outside the office and forwarding a copy to the Election Commission.
