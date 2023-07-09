Rose & Jasmine garden in Capital witnesses huge weekend rush for 'BBQ parties'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :On weekends, a huge rush of visitors with a festive mood was being witnessed at Rose & Jasmine Garden for arranging special barbecue parties where the smoked aroma of grilled food gave an opportunity to families to enjoy quality time with loved ones.

Jasmine Park has witnessed a surge in daily visitors, drawing larger crowds compared to other recreational places, said a report aired by a Private news channel.

Rose & Jasmine garden is becoming the most popular recreational spot for families as it is equipped with necessary modern facilities for the visitors, said a CDA worker.

The trend of arranging barbecue parties has become the main hub of attraction for citizens, where relatives and friends are invited to have fun and enjoy delicious cuisines prepared from sacrificial meat, said a visitor.

It is the best place to enjoy such parties which is not only gives us an opportunity to enjoy the weekend with loved ones but also gives us a chance to taste different types of dishes made of sacrificial meat, said a woman visitor.

"I am a vegetarian, but after smelling the aroma of barbecue, I cannot stop myself from tasting this food", said a youngster.

Great hustle and bustle was seen here where people mostly children and youth enjoyed free swings and meat parties under an open sky amid laughter and funfair, said a young lady.

Barbecue is my favorite food and we enjoy the festivity with our near and dear ones, said a 10-year-old child.

The pleasant weather and aroma of grilled BBQ attract me a lot and here many families had brought their food along for a picnic, said a restaurant worker while serving cold drinks to customers.